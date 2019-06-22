Westport PD: Man with 3 active arrest warrants caused disturbance at restaurant

WESTPORT — A man accused of causing a disturbance at a local restaurant was found to have three active arrest warrants — two from Amtrak police in New Haven and one out of New York City.

The officers responded to a local restaurant on Tuesday for the disturbance, according to Lt. Jillian Cabana. Witnesses told the officers the man was yelling at people inside but had since left.

Store employees gave police a description and soon after, the officers found someone matching the description — 58-year-old Glenn Rawls, who had no current address — on the Ruth Steinkraus Cohen Memorial Bridge.

Officers learned Rawls had a extraditable outstanding warrant out of New York City for fourth-degree grand larceny and two active arrest warrants from Amtrak police in New Haven, Cabana said. He was taken into custody on the outstanding warrants and taken to Westport police headquarters.

There, police charged with him fugitive from justice/extradition by arrest warrant and was held in lieu of a $50,000 bond for the charge. He was taken to court in Norwalk for arraignment the following morning.

Rawls was also charged with second-degree failure to appear and failure to pay or plead on the outstanding Amtrak arrest warrants. For those charges, he was held in lieu of a $2,590 court-set bond. He’s expected in court for those charged on July 1.