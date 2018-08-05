Westport PD: Easton man with vodka in car charged with DUI

WESTPORT — An Easton man with two bottles of vodka — one empty, one full — was arrested after officer saw him driving erratically in town Thursday afternoon, police said.

John Finneran, 59, was charged with driving under the influence.

Around noon on Thursday, officers were sent to Main Street for a report of a person driving erratically. Police found the car and stopped it on King’s Highway North.

When officers spoke to the driver — later identified as Finneran — they smelled alcohol on his breath, police said.

“Two bottles of vodka, one empty and one sealed, were observed in the rear driver’s compartment of the vehicle,” Lt. Jillian Cabana said.

Officers asked Finneran to perform standardized field sobriety tests, which he failed, police said. He was taken into custody, brought to police headquarters and charged.

Finneran was released after posting a $500 bond. He is expected in court on Aug. 9.