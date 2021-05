File photo

A Bridgeport woman has turned herself into Westport police, almost 20 years after she was accused of stealing a rental car.

Police responded to Avis Rental Cars back in September 2002 for a report that a rented car was never returned. At the time, the store’s manager said the car was rented to Michelle Kinner in early August, but hadn’t returned it by Sept. 5 of that year. A letter was sent to Kinner, asking she return the car, police said.