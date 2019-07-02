Westport PD: All town roads open

WESTPORT — The Westport police department announced this morning that all of the town’s roads are now open for travel, following closures due to storms over the weekend.

The police, fire, Department of Public Works along with the utility providers have made all areas safe for residents, the announcement read. The communications providers still have some locations where work will need to be completed.

Contact the police department if there are any question or concerns related to locations not addressed at this time. Any storm debris, emergency barricades or residual problems will be cleared up as soon as possible, police said.