Westport PD: Accused thieves found ‘covered in oil’

WESTPORT — Two New Yorkers are accused of stealing cooking oil from a Westport business and were found “covered in oil” in a vehicle, according to police.

Police charged 21-year-old Elmy Sandoval and 18-year-old Steven Caraballo, both of Yonkers, N.Y., each with sixth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny.

It was 1:17 a.m. Friday when a Westport police officer on routine patrol spotted a vehicle in the parking lot of a closed business.

The officer kept an eye on the car as it left the parking lot and he noticed a defective tail light. When he ran a check on the vehicle’s registration and it came back with no record, the officer initiated a traffic stop.

“Upon speaking with the occupants of the vehicle, it was observed that there were several tanks containing oil and a large pump within the vehicle,” police said. “Oily clothing and shoes were also observed within the vehicle and both occupants ... appeared to be covered in oil.”

An additional officer responded to the business where the car was first seen and found that the used cooking oil tank behind it was empty and the lid was left open.

“Based on the scene it was apparent that this tank had recently been tampered with and siphoned of its contents without permission from the rightful owner,” police said.

Sandoval and Caraballo were taken into custody. Police said during the booking process one of them allegedly admitted to having stolen the cooking oil from the business.

When one of the suspects was being searched, police said, officers found a receipt that showed a recent sale of cooking oil for cash.

Sandoval and Caraballo were each released on a written promise to appear. They’re expected in court on Oct. 30.