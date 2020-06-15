Westport P&Z denies Hiawatha Lane sewer extension

Monroe Partners Architects created a rendering of the proposed Hiawatha Lane development in Westport which was released to the public in May 2018. Monroe Partners Architects created a rendering of the proposed Hiawatha Lane development in Westport which was released to the public in May 2018. Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Westport P&Z denies Hiawatha Lane sewer extension 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — The Planning and Zoning Commission has denied a developer’s sewer extension request on Hiawatha Lane.

The unanimous decision comes as a response to First Selectman Jim Marpe’s request for a resolution after the proposal came before the Water Pollution Control Authority.

“Over 40 emails were received from Westport residents and or their elected representatives, many of whom are potential beneficiaries of the proposed sewer extension, recommending the commission reject the proposal to extend the sewer,” Planning and Zoning Chair Danielle Dobin said during the June 11 meeting.

The commission found the 1,600-foot sewer extension proposed by Summit Saugatuck LLC did not comply with the town’s 2017 plan of conservation and development and was not required to address any health or environmental needs.

The negative report is the latest roadblock in Summit’s highly contested plan to bring a 187-unit housing complex to Hiawatha Lane.

The Water Pollution Control Authority had denied the sewer line extension proposal in 2003 and again in 2016 because the main pipe, which runs underneath the Saugatuck River, and Pump Station 2 were both in need of repairs at the time.

A similar proposal was also rejected by the Planning and Zoning Commission in 2017, with a court appeal by Summit sustained in 2018, before eventually being reversed by the Appellate Court. The Connecticut Supreme Court is now reviewing the Appellate Court’s decision.

When reached for comment on what’s next for Summit Saugatuck LLC, Tim Hollister, Summit’s attorney, said, “next is the Board of Selectmen hearing on the sewer extension.”

The Board of Selectmen’s next scheduled regular meeting is on June 24.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com