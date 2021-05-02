Westport Museum kicks off outdoor programming Jarret Liotta May 2, 2021 Updated: May 2, 2021 11:45 a.m.
Volunteer Ava Porretta, 17, of Westport, appeared in costume at the Westport Museum’s Spring Market on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
Kelle Ruden, of the Westport Garden Club, shares some of her expertise at the Westport Museum’s Spring Market on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
Volunteer Greg Porretta, of Westport, makes a costumed appearance at the Westport Museum’s Spring Market on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
Jen Csedrik, of the Stratford-based Lip Positive Threads, an original t-shirt creator, at the Westport Museum's Spring Market on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
The proprietor of Jessica Ryan Fine Art Photography, based in Fairfield, shares her work at the Westport Museum's Spring Market on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
Judy Auber Jahnel, of Westport, hears about some local plants available for sale from Pat Nave, president of the Westport Garden Club at the Westport Museum's Spring Market on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
Volunteer Neha Arora, 17, of Westport, welcomes visitors at the Westport Museum's Spring Market on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
Pat Nave, president of the Westport Garden Club, at the Westport Museum’s Spring Market on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
Ramin Ganeshram, executive director, shares about the new virtual driving tour at the Westport Museum’s Spring Market on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
Rebecca Lipschutz, of Westport and her daughters Nora, 7, left, and Addie, 5, hear about olive oil from vendor Kashia Cave of Enotre at the Westport Museum’s Spring Market on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
Susan Clarke, of Westport, checks out an item at the Westport Museum’s Spring Market on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
Warren Griffiths, of Westport, and his daughter Sadie, 8, place an order at the Bubble & Brew truck at Westport Museum’s Spring Market on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
WESTPORT — A sunny May Day saw an outdoor spring market at the Westport Museum.
Cosponsored by the Westport Garden Club, Saturday’s event featured several local vendors and offered visitors a chance to just get outside, enjoy the spring day and a quantity of socially distanced community.