Westport Middle School Capture-The-Flag event set to return

WESTPORT — The Westport Youth Commission and Westport Police Department are set to host their annual Westport Middle School Capture-The-Flag Tournament on Jesup Green.

The tournament is modeled after the Dodge-A-Cop event at Staples High School each November, and will take place on Sept. 15 at 3:30 p.m. The annual event aims to bring local middle school students together with a group of Westport’s police officers in a playful and friendly atmosphere.

Over the years, the Westport Police Department, in collaboration with the Westport Youth Commission and Human Services Department, have established several popular police-youth programs in an effort to build positive relationships between young people and officers outside of an enforcement setting.

Middle school students are invited to gather their friends and head to Jesup Green on Sept. 15 to see who’s got the most elusive flag capturing moves.

Students can register online at https://captureacop2019.eventbrite.com or students can register in person on game day. A suggested donation will go towards the ALS Therapy Development Institute in honor of Patty Haberstroh, a long time Westport volunteer and Human Services employee who is currently battling ALS.

For more information, residents are advised to contact Youth Services Program Director Kevin Godburn at 203-341-1155 or kgodburn@westportct.gov.

