Westport Library to reopen after nearly two years of construction

The Westport Library on Jesup Road in Westport, Conn., will reopen on Sunday, June 23, 2019, after nearly two years of construction. The Westport Library on Jesup Road in Westport, Conn., will reopen on Sunday, June 23, 2019, after nearly two years of construction. Photo: Contributed Photo / Westport Library Photo: Contributed Photo / Westport Library Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Westport Library to reopen after nearly two years of construction 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — After nearly two years of construction, the Westport Library is set to reopen on Sunday, June 23.

The ribbon-cutting is planned for 11 a.m. on the steps of the new Jesup Green Staircase. Soon after the ribbon-cutting will be opening ceremonies with the library’s executive director, Bill Harmer, and some state and local officials.

The library, at 20 Jesup Road, will host several activities during the day of the grand re-opening, including children’s activities in the new children’s section of the library. The events for the day are expected to run through 4 p.m.

All the day’s celebrations are free and open to the public. Visit westportlibrary.org for more details.