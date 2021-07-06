Westport Library talk gives tips on helping children through trauma

WESTPORT — Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have been plagued with anxiety, said psychiatrist Dr. Stephen N. Xenakis.

When the generalized anxiety of the past year is combined with a traumatic event — such as the deaths of Westport woman Tracy Do and her 7-year-old daughter Layla Malon earlier this month — it can be overwhelming, particularly for children, said Xenakis, director of the Community Resilience Campaign, run through Silver Hill Hospital in New Canaan. The campaign aims to help frontline workers and other groups manage the stress of the pandemic.

“Both (stress and anxiety) are happening at the same time,” said Xenakis, also a retired brigadier general with the U.S. Army. “We can lose sleep ... Is it because we’re anxious, or is it because all of sudden we’ve been frightened by (this) event?”

Xenakis spoke recently as part of a workshop hosted by the Westport Library, titled “Helping Children Cope After Loss and Traumatic Events.”

The program was a joint effort of multiple organizations, including the Westport Department of Human Services and the Westport Public Schools. Elaine Daignault, Westport director of human services, said the goal was to offer parents a helping hand in tough times.

“I know there’s a lot of parents and a lot of people in general who are looking for some guidance for how to talk kids about what we see in the news,” she said.

Do’s death was ruled a suicide and her daughter’s death was ruled a homicide. The deaths shook the community, and Xenakis said the fact that this happened in late stages of the pandemic likely made it all the more difficult.

He said, in these delicate situations, it’s important for parents to be aware of their own stress levels before talking to their children. Once parents do this, they can start figuring out how to help their kids, Xenakis said. “What are the things that stress your children? What lights these children up?” he said. “What makes them most uncomfortable? And what do we know calms them down the best?”

Other speakers at the event included Silver Hill Hospital’s president and medical director, Dr. Andrew Gerber. Like Xenakis, he said parents need to be calm before they talk to children about difficult events.

“(Children) respond more than anything else to the emotions they feel from their parents and family,” Gerber said. “If what they experience is panic, or anger, they’re going to have a terrible reaction. Make sure you know how you’re metabolizing these events.”