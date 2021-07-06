Westport Library talk gives tips on helping children through trauma

3
WESTPORT — Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have been plagued with anxiety, said psychiatrist Dr. Stephen N. Xenakis.
When the generalized anxiety of the past year is combined with a traumatic event — such as the deaths of Westport woman Tracy Do and her 7-year-old daughter Layla Malon earlier this month — it can be overwhelming, particularly for children, said Xenakis, director of the Community Resilience Campaign, run through Silver Hill Hospital in New Canaan. The campaign aims to help frontline workers and other groups manage the stress of the pandemic.