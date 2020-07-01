Westport Library set to reopen on July 13

WESTPORT — The Westport Library has announced it will begin the phased process of reopening its building on July 13.

“Before we had to close the building in mid-March, the library had become a bustling hub for Westport and surrounding communities,” Westport Library Executive Director Bill Harmer said in a news release on Wednesday.

The library will reopen for limited services from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Curbside pickup service will continue from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Patrons will be required to wear masks as well as staff, the news release said. Up to 100 people will be allowed in the building at any given time. The cafe and store will not be operational, and conference and meeting rooms will remain closed.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com