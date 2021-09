Hearst Connecticut Media file photo

WESTPORT — The Westport Library’s new service allows people with hearing difficulties to listen to live events or any other audio content being provided in the library’s Trefz Forum.

The service involves using a mobile phone app that streams live audio content via WiFi to any iOS or Android phone in the forum. Using a smartphone as a receiver allows the individual to connect to their listening device with an induction neck loop or over-ear headphones.