WESTPORT — The Westport Library announced a series of steps it’s taking as it expands services under COVID beginning April 5.

“While Governor Lamont included libraries among the businesses and services no longer subject to capacity limitations, the Westport Library will continue to operate under its own phased plans towards resuming full operations,” the library announced in a press release.

Beginning April 5, the building will now be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. It will continue to be closed on Sunday.

“It is our goal to provide access to library services in an environment that is healthy and safe for our community and our staff,” Westport Library Executive Director Bill Harmer said in a statement. “We will continue to move toward safely expanding library services in the coming months.”

There will be limited seating at socially distanced tables in the Trefz Forum and on the Mezzanine. The Café will be open for limited service between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Printing will be available for people working in the library and for people working remotely.

Masks will continue to be required and six feet social distancing will remain in place.

The children’s library occupancy will continue to be limited and patrons are encouraged to make an appointment. Appointments will still be required for the Maker Space and Verso Studios but are no longer necessary to visit the library store.

The library will resume collecting fines that were owed prior to the pandemic.

Please call 203-291-4807 for more information about library services.