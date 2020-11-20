https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Westport-Library-announces-holiday-schedule-15742469.php
Westport Library announces holiday schedule
WESTPORT — The Westport Library will be closed the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 27, as well as Thanksgiving Day to give the building a deep cleaning.
“During this time, we will perform a deep clean of the building,” said Westport Library Executive Director Bill Harmer. “This is an added measure to help mitigate and prevent the spread of COVID-19. We hope that providing advanced notice will assist families in their planning.”
The Library currently is open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It remains closed on Sundays.
