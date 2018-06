Above, The antique post and beam Bulkley onion barn is decorated with hanging lanterns and vendors tables inside, just one of the properties featured in the Westport Historical Society 27th Annual Hidden Garden ... more

Peonies drop their petals on a pathway at the Greens Farms Rd. property.

Allison Wussler from Westport takes a photo of her husband Rob and their daughters Claire and Charlotte with grangmother Julie Martin in The woodland garden at the Greens Farms Rd. property, just one of the

Docent Joan Westerdale gets a group started on their tour at the Greens Farms Rd. property, just one of the homes featured in the Westport Historical Society 27th Annual Hidden Garden Tour on Sunday in

Rhododendron's flower along the edge of the Greens Farms Rd. property.

Owners Janet Siegel and Cara Calabrese help a customer design a tote bag at their Signature Style truck at the Garden Market during the event.

Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media