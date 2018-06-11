Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close

The antique post and beam Bulkley onion barn is decorated with hanging lanterns and vendors tables inside, just one of the properties featured in the Westport Historical Society 27th Annual Hidden Garden Tour on Sunday in Westport. The property highlights are many Rhododendron plants that were salveged from teardown's, plus a woodland garden, pathways and a perennial garden.

Peonies drop their petals on a pathway at the Greens Farms Rd. property.

Allison Wussler from Westport takes a photo of her husband Rob and their daughters Claire and Charlotte with grangmother Julie Martin in The woodland garden at the Greens Farms Rd. property, just one of the homes featured in the Westport Historical Society 27th Annual Hidden Garden Tour on Sunday June 9, 2018 in Westport Conn.

Docent Joan Westerdale gets a group started on their tour at the Greens Farms Rd. property, just one of the homes featured in the Westport Historical Society 27th Annual Hidden Garden Tour on Sunday in Westport.

Rhododendron's flower along the edge of the Greens Farms Rd. property.

Owners Janet Siegel and Cara Calabrese help a customer design a tote bag at their Signature Style truck at the Garden Market during the event.

Tableware is offered at Jean Forte's Vintage Gifts booth at the Garden Market during the Westport Historical Society 27th Annual Hidden Garden Tour on Sunday June 9, 2018 in Westport Conn.

Frog statues on a pathway during the Westport Historical Society 27th Annual Hidden Garden Tour on Sunday June 9, 2018 in Westport Conn.