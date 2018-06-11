Westport Historical Society Hidden Garden Tour
Above, The antique post and beam Bulkley onion barn is decorated with hanging lanterns and vendors tables inside, just one of the properties featured in the Westport Historical Society 27th Annual Hidden Garden Tour on Sunday in Westport. The property highlights are many Rhododendron plants that were salveged from teardown's, plus a woodland garden, pathways and a perennial garden. Left, less
Peonies drop their petals on a pathway at the Greens Farms Rd. property.
Allison Wussler from Westport takes a photo of her husband Rob and their daughters Claire and Charlotte with grangmother Julie Martin in The woodland garden at the Greens Farms Rd. property, just one of the homes featured in the Westport Historical Society 27th Annual Hidden Garden Tour on Sunday June 9, 2018 in Westport Conn. less
Docent Joan Westerdale gets a group started on their tour at the Greens Farms Rd. property, just one of the homes featured in the Westport Historical Society 27th Annual Hidden Garden Tour on Sunday in Westport. less
Rhododendron's flower along the edge of the Greens Farms Rd. property.
Owners Janet Siegel and Cara Calabrese help a customer design a tote bag at their Signature Style truck at the Garden Market during the event.
Tableware is offered at Jean Forte's Vintage Gifts booth at the Garden Market during the Westport Historical Society 27th Annual Hidden Garden Tour on Sunday June 9, 2018 in Westport Conn.
Frog statues on a pathway during the Westport Historical Society 27th Annual Hidden Garden Tour on Sunday June 9, 2018 in Westport Conn.
An American flag on the side of the Bulkley barn is framed by a tree during the tour.
