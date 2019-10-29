  • The Westport Parks and Recreation Department, The Downtown Merchants Association and Westport P.A.L. annual Halloween Parade in downtown Westport Conn. on Thursday October 26, 2017 Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media / Norwalk Hour

    The Westport Parks and Recreation Department, The Downtown Merchants Association and Westport P.A.L. annual Halloween Parade in downtown Westport Conn. on Thursday October 26, 2017

    The Westport Parks and Recreation Department, The Downtown Merchants Association and Westport P.A.L. annual Halloween Parade in downtown Westport Conn. on Thursday October 26, 2017

    Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1 of / 5

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 5

The Westport Parks and Recreation Department, The Downtown Merchants Association and Westport P.A.L. annual Halloween Parade in downtown Westport Conn. on Thursday October 26, 2017

The Westport Parks and Recreation Department, The Downtown Merchants Association and Westport P.A.L. annual Halloween Parade in downtown Westport Conn. on Thursday October 26, 2017

Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media

WESTPORT - The Westport Parks and Recreation Department, the Downtown Merchants Association and Westport P.A.L. have announced that the Annual Children’s Halloween Parade scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 29, has been canceled due to the inclement weather.

All festivities will take place in Town Hall at 3:30 p.m.