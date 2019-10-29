Westport Halloween parade canceled; activities indoors

The Westport Parks and Recreation Department, The Downtown Merchants Association and Westport P.A.L. annual Halloween Parade in downtown Westport Conn. on Thursday October 26, 2017

WESTPORT - The Westport Parks and Recreation Department, the Downtown Merchants Association and Westport P.A.L. have announced that the Annual Children’s Halloween Parade scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 29, has been canceled due to the inclement weather.

All festivities will take place in Town Hall at 3:30 p.m.