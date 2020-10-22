Westport First Selectman to self-quarantine after possible COVID exposure

WESTPORT — First Selectman Jim Marpe has announced he will self-quarantine after coming into contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19, according to a town news release.

“Mr. Marpe is not exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19 himself,” the news release said Thursday. “In accordance with CDC guidelines and medical advice, he is self isolating and is awaiting COVID-19 test results.”

Marpe came into contact with the individual who exhibited symptoms of COVID-19 earlier in the week, the news release said, and the individual tested positive for COVID on Wednesday.

“In an abundance of caution, Mr. Marpe is currently advising all individuals with whom he came into contact of the situation and he is taking proper precautions,” the news release said.

Mark Cooper, director of the Westport-Weston Health District, said while there is the possibility that he had a direct exposure to the virus, he does not appear to have exposed anyone.

“He is ordered to quarantine for 14 days or until he receives a negative Polymerase Chain Reaction, or PCR COVID-19 test,” Cooper said. “If any symptoms are to develop or his test result is positive, the WWHD will commence contact tracing to know who he has been in close contact with since Sunday or during the preceding 48 hours of either when he was tested, or when the first symptoms present themselves.”

Residents are urged to continue to wear face coverings, social distance and practice good hygiene and sanitary measures, the news release said.

