Fairfield and Westport Fire Departments respond to blaze near highway

Westport and Fairfield Fire Departments responded to a fire off Interstate 95 on Wednesday.

WESTPORT — A joint effort between the Westport and Fairfield Fire Departments stopped three separate large brush fires along Interstate 95 from spreading on Wednesday.

According to a release from the Fairfield Fire Department, the Fairfield Emergency Communications Center was contacted at 2:25 p.m. on report of a brush fire between Exit 18 and Exit 19. When Fairfield fire units responded a large brush fire was discovered to be spreading across 3 acres.

Units worked from multiple locations to establish a water supply to battle the fire. Traffic on the northbound side of the highway was briefly stopped but quickly reopened, the press release said. The fire was brought under control at 3:15 p.m.

At the same time Fairfield units were on the scene of this fire, Westport fire units were extinguishing another brush fire on Interstate 95 in the area of the exit 18 Sherwood Island connector.

Connecticut State Police and the State Farm Safety Patrol assisted both Fairfield and Westport Units on Interstate 95.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Motorists are advised not to discard any material from their vehicle that may ignite roadside brush.

