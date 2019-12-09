Westport Farmers Market named one of the best in country

Darien resident Joanne Moore shops for bok choy at the Fort Hills Farm stall at the Westport Farmers Market on May 23, 2019. Moore says she goes to the market every year and tries to lead a healthy lifestyle. Darien resident Joanne Moore shops for bok choy at the Fort Hills Farm stall at the Westport Farmers Market on May 23, 2019. Moore says she goes to the market every year and tries to lead a healthy lifestyle. Photo: Melanie Espinal / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Melanie Espinal / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Westport Farmers Market named one of the best in country 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — The Westport Farmers Market has been recognized as the 10th best farmers market in the country, sixth top farmers market in the Northeast, and third favorite farmers market in Connecticut by American Farmland Trust.

“It is such an honor to be recognized by our shoppers, vendors, and AFT as one of the top markets in the nation,” Lori Cochran-Dougall, executive director of the market, said in a statement. “AFT gets that farmers markets matter at a time when farms are diminishing and threatened by development. Farmers who participate in markets are staving off development and succeeding where others, unfortunately, are not.”

This comes as part of AFT’s 11th “Farmers’ Market Celebration,” which rallies community support for local food while raising awareness about the loss of America’s farmland. The contest ran from June through September and featured social media users using the hashtag #onmyfork to hear stories from those around the country.

AFT’s summerlong campaign also helped to promote markets, farmers, vendors and the people and places that bring communities fresh, healthful food, according to a news release.

“From our Chef-at-the-Market competition to our community programming, WFM tries to go above and beyond ensure all people have access to clean food grown by farmers they know by name,” Cochran-Dougall said. “One of our original founders, Paul Newman, would be proud of AFT’s recognition.”

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com