Westport Fall Paving Program announced

WESTPORT — Public Works Director Peter Ratkiewich announced that the Fall paving program will commence on Monday, Sept. 16, weather permitting. The roads scheduled for repaving are as follows:

• Pine Drive • Danbury Ave

• Scot-Alan Lane • Norwalk Ave

• Vani Court • Westport Ave

• Elm Street • Bradley Street

• Over Rock Lane • Soundview Dr

• Gault Avenue • Quentin Road

• Sandhopper Trail • Roosevelt Road

• Mortar Rock Rd • Indian Hill Rd

• Overridge Road • Birchwood Ln

• Underhill Pkwy • St John Place

• Ferry Lane East • Washington Ave

• Longview Road • Underhill Pkwy

• Fairfield Ave

Residents on these roads are requested to park off of the street during milling and paving operations so as to not impede the work crews. Advance notice and “NO PARKING” will be posted on the streets approximately 24 hours prior to operations commencing. Residents’ cooperation is appreciated.

Questions regarding the project can be referred to the Public Works Office at 203-341-1120.