WESTPORT — Firefighters responded to a two-car crash in town on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The crash was in the 500 block of Post Road East. Officials said the crash involved a dump truck. Police and emergency medical services also responded to the scene. The crash was first dispatched around 5:45 p.m.

It was unclear if there were any injuries involved in the crash.

This story will be updated.