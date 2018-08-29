-
Photo: Contributed Photo / Westport Fire Department / Contributed Photo
WESTPORT — Firefighters responded to a two-car crash in town on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
The crash was in the 500 block of Post Road East. Officials said the crash involved a dump truck. Police and emergency medical services also responded to the scene. The crash was first dispatched around 5:45 p.m.
It was unclear if there were any injuries involved in the crash.
This story will be updated.