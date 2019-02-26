-
Around 11:25 a.m., the Westport Fire Department responded to Old Road in Westport, Conn., on Feb. 26, 2019, for a report of a car fire on Old Road. The first fire engine on scene reported a heavily involved car fire. Additional units arrived on scene soon after and helped extinguish the fire. less
Photo: Contributed Photo / Westport Fire Department / Contributed Photo
WESTPORT — Town firefighters quickly extinguished a car fire Tuesday morning, according to Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Gootman.
Two fire engines and a shift commander responded to the blaze.
There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire, Gootman said. The fire remains under investigation by the fire marshal.