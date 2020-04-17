Westport Dog Festival rescheduled to Oct. 4

WESTPORT — The Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce, in reaction to this unprecedented health crisis and for the concern and safety of our community, is postponing its anticipated May 31 Dog Festival and rescheduling it for Sunday, Oct. 4. The Slice of Saugatuck slated for Saturday, Sept. 12 will remain as planned for the time being.

The Chamber has already cancelled its May addition of Supper & Soul and will look to produce the next version in November. The annual gala dinner, the First Citizen Award, will also now be held in the fall instead of June.

"These were all tough decisions, but easy to make based on the current landscape," said Matthew Mandell, Executive Director of the Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce. "We are hopefully some kind of normal will exist in the fall to allow us to host these and other events."

It is hoped the outdoor events, The Slice of Saugatuck and Dog Festival will be viable earlier and the indoor events to follow suit later on in the season as hopefully health concerns will be addressed by then.

All in person networking events are on hiatus, but instead will be run virtually.

The Chamber continues to be working, though virtually with the office closed to the public. Information on local shopping options including markets and take out from restaurants is available online at www.west

port westonchamber.com