Westport Dems declare victory in BOE race

Westport residents at Westport Library, District 9's polling place. Taken Nov. 5, 2019 in Westport, Conn.

WESTPORT — After a steady night of voter turnout, there are some new faces on the Board of Education.

With three seats up for grabs, Democratic newcomers Youn Su Chao and Lee Goldstein led the race with 4,003 and 3,913 votes, respectively, as of of 9:30 p.m. on Election Day. With 3,346 votes, it appears incumbent Republican candidate Vik Muktavaram will hold onto his seat, according to unofficial results. Republican Liz Heyer finished with 3,307 votes.

Chao and Goldstein will occupy open seats left by Democratic BOE members Mark Mathias and Neil Phillips, who decided to step down before this year’s election.

“I’m thrilled and I think they’re the leaders we need to bring back our town’s faith in the Board of Education,” Selectwoman Melissa Kane said of Chao and Goldstein’s victories at Democratic Town Committee headquarters.

Goldstein has had previous experience as a BOE member in Bedford, N.Y. Goldstein has emphasized transparency from the board in her campaign, and a goal of developing a comprehensive facilities plan.

Chao has been an advocate for parents as co-president of Coleytown Elementary’s PTA.

Muktavaram has been a BOE member since 2016 after being unanimously appointed to fill a vacancy. In July, he was nominated by the Republican Town Committee alongside Liz Heyer to serve on the board.

Muktavaram has said one of the most important issues in this election is ensuring Coleytown Middle School building is renovated on time, within budget and ready by August 2020. He has also emphasized the importance of finding a long term fit at Superintendent.

Entering the race, Heyer said she was determined to ensure Westport Public Schools maintained the necessary investments in infrastructure while continuing the district’s commitment to excellence. Heyer has said she hopes to collaborate with town bodies to develop strategic investments in education.

The newly elected officials will take office on Nov. 19.

