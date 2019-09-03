Westport Continuing Ed. announces new website, programs

WESTPORT — Westport Continuing Education has announced a dynamic, mobile-friendly website and new programs for adults for the fall. In addition to long-time favorites such as Pickleball, Jewelry, and Painting, new courses and instructors have been added. All programs are now open for registration on the new website at http://www.westportcontinuinged.com. For more information, please call the Continuing Education office at 203-341-1209.

For fans of painting in one session, Denise Cirillo-Romaniello offers two one-night sessions in the Bob Ross Technique. Ross, the famous PBS TV host of “The Joy of Painting,” captivated audiences with his relaxed style and “happy clouds.” Grab a friend and complete a Seascape or Waterfall painting on October 17 or November 14 from 6:00 - 9:00 pm. Christopher Hart is offering another class for anime and cartoon fans ages 16 and up in “Cartoons and Character Design” on Thursdays beginning Sept. 26. Hart is the author of over 100 how-to-draw books which have sold 7 million copies worldwide.

Based on feedback from surveys, another new offering for adults is “Acting: Get on Your Feet!” with Margie Stokley-Bronz. For adults ready to learn acting techniques, developing monologues, or singing, enjoy getting on your feet in a casual, judgment-free zone! Stokley-Bronz is a published playwright, actress, and filmmaker. She has taught classes for school-age children in the region and is ready to help adults break out into acting!

For more information on Westport Continuing Education (WCE), please visit the website at www.westportcontinuinged.com, call 203-341-1209 or email conted@westportps.org . The WCE main office is located at Staples High School, 70 North Avenue, Room 1040, Westport, CT 06880. WCE can also be found on facebook at www.facebook.com/westportcontinuinged.

(WCE) is a division of the Westport Public Schools, whose mission is to empower and inspire students to reach their full potential as lifelong learners and socially responsible contributors to our global community. WCE provides a rich array of learning and enrichment opportunities to residents of Westport and all area towns within Fairfield County. Classes are located in the Westport elementary schools, Staples High School, and at partner organization sites. See WCE's website and Facebook page for more information.