Westport Chamber of Commerce to host live-stream concert, takeout dinner

WESTPORT — The Westport-Weston Chamber of Commerce will host its eighth Stay Home & Soul takeout dinner and live concert on May 15.

“People are craving something to do, something different,” said Matthew Mandell, executive director of the Westport-Weston Chamber of Commerce, in a news release. “This is fun, community oriented, yet still safe.”

For $35, a ticket buyer can receive a two-course dinner available for pick-up from their choice of 15 chamber member restaurants and access to a live stream concert. Concert only tickets cost $11 and $1 of every ticket sold will be donated to the Gillespie food pantry to aid those in need.

The event will mark the Chamber’s eighth version of Supper & Soul and the third in collaboration with the Westport Library.

“While the library building may be closed, we are still open 24/7 through digital formats,” said Bill Harmer, executive director of the Westport Library. “We’re all looking forward to a terrific evening, and while we’ll miss everyone, we’re delighted to bring this virtual evening of entertainment to the community.”

Tickets for Stay Home & Soul can be purchased at www.westportwestonchamber.com/supper

