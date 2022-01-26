Westport Bookshop celebrates first anniversary with giveaways and events

WESTPORT — Last January, in the midst of the pandemic, many residents sat inside reluctant to travel outside and even more reluctant to sit in indoor settings. Concerned about the transmission of the virus, many residents chose to stay home and find indoor activities.
Despite the setting and the mindset of residents at the time, Westport Book Sale Ventures and President Jocelyn Barandiaran opened the Westport Bookshop at 23 Jesup Road. Barandiaran said despite opening in the middle of a pandemic, the bookshop has become sort of an “oasis” for the community.