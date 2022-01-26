Westport Bookshop celebrates first anniversary with giveaways and events

WESTPORT — Last January, in the midst of the pandemic, many residents sat inside reluctant to travel outside and even more reluctant to sit in indoor settings. Concerned about the transmission of the virus, many residents chose to stay home and find indoor activities.

Despite the setting and the mindset of residents at the time, Westport Book Sale Ventures and President Jocelyn Barandiaran opened the Westport Bookshop at 23 Jesup Road. Barandiaran said despite opening in the middle of a pandemic, the bookshop has become sort of an “oasis” for the community.

“It’s really exhilarating,” Barandiaran said. “The fact that we were able to open a shop in the middle of a pandemic and that the community responded so beautifully and the fact that we are able to provide employment for people with disabilities has been wonderful.”

This week the book shop will be celebrating its first anniversary.

“We want to celebrate and give back to our community, which has been so supportive of our mission throughout this year,” Barandiaran said.

Each day, the bookshop will be celebrating with its customers. On Tuesday, the shop held a children’s scavenger hunt for a chance to win a free book. On Friday, the first 100 visitors will receive an anniversary cookie, made by the bakers of Sweet P Bakery.

Customers will also be able to receive a discount or prize from Friday through Sunday. Residents can also leave anniversary notes, telling the book store what they love about it.

Barandiaran said in the first year, the book shop sold 18,950 books, provided more than 1,400 hours of paid employment and job training to individuals of differing abilities and had more than 50 dedicated volunteers donate at least 1,780 combined hours.

“What’s wonderful about the book store is it’s not like running an errand,” Barandiaran said. “You’re wandering around and you don’t know what book you’re even looking for or what you’re going to buy. You come looking for one thing and you find something else.”

The book shop also has an art exhibit that features a different artist each month.

The Westport Book Shop is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. It is closed on Mondays.

