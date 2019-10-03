Westport Board of Finance candidate: Sheri Gordon

Sheri Gordon Sheri Gordon Photo: /contributed Photo Photo: /contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Westport Board of Finance candidate: Sheri Gordon 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Sheri Gordon

Party: Democrat

Board of Finance candidate

Town: Westport

Age: 48

Incumbent: yes

Current job: Board of Finance, Town of Westport

Education: Graduated from Cornell University, and received a post-grade degree from NYU School of Law.

The most important issue in this election: Westport must maintain and invest in its assets -- our schools, our buildings, our parks and our roads -- in order to remain a top-rated community.

Other issues: Given the budgetary challenges posed by the State of Connecticut and the impact of the severe changes in the SALT tax at the federal level, we need to maintain strict fiscal discipline so that Westport can continue to provide excellent town and school services to our citizens.

Family: I am married to Paul A. Gordon and have three children, Tess (17), Max (15) and Chloe (11). I also have a dog named Cookie.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Board of Finance, 2015-present, Zoning Board of Appeals, 2008-2015, PAL Cheerleading, Westport Soccer Association, Community Plates, Temple Israel Board.

Campaign website: N/A