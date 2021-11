WESTPORT — About half of the school board’s members recently bid their goodbyes to the district.

Board members Candice Savin, Karen Kleine, Elaine Whitney and Jeannie Smith did not seek re-election and so stepped down after Monday’s meeting. They will be replaced by newly elected Kevin Christie, Christina Torres, Robert Harrington and Dorie Hordon

Superintendent Thomas Scarice said it’s a little unnerving to think of the institutional knowledge that will be walking out of the door.

“Everybody has their strengths and all of you bring something to the table,” Scarice told the outgoing members at Monday’s meeting. “The thoroughness of Elaine. The leadership of Candice. Karen, the way you truly cherish this district and put this district first. The cheerleading of Jeannie.”

Collectively, the four members have nearly 30 years of being involved with the board of education. Scarice said that that collective knowledge matters a lot and will be a big lost.

“Thirty-years of commitment, caring and concern and wanting to do the right thing,” Scarice said.

Candice Savin, who recently ran for second selectwoman on the Democratic ticket with Jonathan Steinberg, was elected as the school board chairwoman in 2019. Throughout her time with the board, she credits her neighbor, trusted friend and vice chair Jeannie Smith with providing her the support she needed to lead.

“One thing I admire about Jeannie is that every public meeting she shows us exactly who she is — an optimist, always highlighting the good in every initiative and cheering on our students and staff,” Savin said.

Savin said Smith’s persona is infectious, adding the nine-year board member is a competitor, an educator at her core, gritty, intelligent and graceful under pressure. Smith even shows who she is when the cameras are off. Those are the moments that Savin values the most between the two.

“I do not think I can overstate how supportive and helpful she was personally when I first became chair and she was vice chair,” Savin said. “She was there to help me be successful and therefore help the board and the schools be successful.”

Whitney also added that Smith is “incredible.”

“Your passion for education and teachers and your energy and positivitiy, you’re an eternal optimist, but will also roll up your sleeves to help make that vision happen,” Whitney said.

Smith said that with her children getting older, “the season is right,” however, with children at all three levels she will still be “in it to win it,” but as a parent only.

“It has just been a wonderful nine years,” Smith said.

Smith added that Westport is in good hands with everyone who is still on the board and with the new people that have been elected.

“I’m so excited for the future of this board,” Smith said.

Smith said she’s been impressed by Kleine since Smith’s first year on the board. Smith said Kleine, who was president of the Coleytown Middle School PTA, would speak at every meeting, had a great smile, was kind and very persistent.

Kleine served on the board of education for eight years and was initially convinced to run for a seat because of Smith. In fact, the two ran together twice.

“She has such specific detailed oriented gifts that have been used so magnificently on this board,” Smith said. “She has taken us to a whole new level.”

Smith added that whenever there is a need in the community, Kleine is the first one to raise her hand and is ready to serve.

“That has been such an inspiration to me,” Smith said. “I’ve had my children look up to her to say this is what it looks like to be a great active citizen and contributor to your community.”

Kleine said what she will miss most about sitting on the board of education is being able to see her friends as often as she does, especially Smith and Whitney.

“It’s been a great eight years and I really want to thank Jeannie for getting me to run in the first place,” she said.

Whitney has been on the board of education for 12 years, even serving as the chairwoman before Savin. Kleine said that if you know Whitney, you know how “smart, hardworking and tenacious” she is, however what she admires most about her friend is her level of integrity.

“Westport has been number one in the state for a long time,” Kleine said. “For many years we are number one, number two and I think it’s because of the administration, the staff and Elaine. I don’t know anyone in my life that has more integrity than Elaine and to have her on this board is really an asset for the schools, but also such an asset for Westport.”

Kleine said Westport is lucky to have Whitney and she hopes Whitney will stay involved in town.

Whitney also spoke highly of Savin and her dedication to Westport.

“When I think about what really stands out for you as a person, it’s certainly your true passion for the work that we do for our students, but always also supporting our educational leaders and understanding the important role that they have in impacting our students,” Whitney said.

Scarice said in case any of them change their mind about sitting on the school board in the future, “We’ll leave a light on.”