Westport Arts Center renamed MoCA Westport

If a lease is signed, 19 Newtown Tpke. will be the new home of the Westport Arts Center. Though the address is in Westport, the property is in Norwalk. If a lease is signed, 19 Newtown Tpke. will be the new home of the Westport Arts Center. Though the address is in Westport, the property is in Norwalk. Photo: Jordan Fenster / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jordan Fenster / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Westport Arts Center renamed MoCA Westport 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — Starting this fall, the Westport Arts Center will shed its name and become MoCA Westport.

“Thanks to 50 years of connecting an entire community around a love of the arts, it will open its new doors at 19 Newtown Turnpike under an evolved identity and mission,” communications manager Heather Lawless said in an announced Wednesday.

Lawless explained the term MoCA stands for “Museum of Contemporary Art,” but said it will simply be known as MoCA Westport. The organization drew inspiration for the name from other MoCAs around the country, including Los Angeles, Massachusetts and Cleveland, Ohio.

“To have a MoCA in Westport is to celebrate our town’s rich and deep artistic roots and elevate to even broader visibility,” she said Thursday.

The center’s website will also change from westportartscenter.org to mocawestport.org once doors open in September.

“It has been the vision of the board of directors, and Executive Director Amanda Innes to further nurture Westport’s reputation as a thriving creative community by offering a true arts destination to the area,” the announcement read.

The grand opening of the organization’s new home on Sept. 22 will feature two seminal works from Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama. An new, immersive education experience called The Academy will also launch in September, and a re-invention of the Heida Hermanns International Music Competition will take place around Thanksgiving.

Opportunities for emerging artists of all ages are planned for next spring and summer, and a permanent collection featuring the works of Westport’s visual artists is also being curated.

“We are incredibly proud to be a part of such a rich and storied community,” Innes said in the release. “To be able to expose the next generation to the quality of artists we have in mind, is a game changer. And it seemed like a natural evolution for us to claim that stake for Westport.”