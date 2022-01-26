Westport Architectural Review Board rejects Amazon Fresh signage

WESTPORT — Amazon was sent back to the drawing board Tuesday night after the Architectural Review Board rejected the company’s proposal for a green and white sign to hang above its new grocery store at 1076 Post Road East.

For months, the location was the target of much debate as town officials refused to confirm what the new grocery store would be. Last week, the Amazon Fresh was subtly confirmed when the company filed documents with the town applying to hang a sign, emblazoning the Amazon logo on the former Barnes and Noble location.

Board members rejected the proposed sign in a 3-to-1 vote, suggesting the sign be redesigned to meet town regulations.

The current 8-by-9-foot sign is two feet higher than regulations allow.

Board member David Mann asked Garry Potts, the managing partner with the Indiana-based company Professional Permits, who was representing Amazon, if other options were considered.

“Did you consider an alternative to the logo, so the sign wouldn’t be two feet larger than permitted?” Mann asked.

Mann said if the sign was made linear instead of stacking the words in the logo, it would not require a variance like the current sign would. He said it would also be less visible to the neighbors.

“Your building is very horizontal. It would take that [linear] sign very well,” board member Vesna Herman said. “You could develop a sign that is more horizontal.”

Potts said Amazon has not used any horizontal wall signs before.

“The sign will be visible, but won’t be a nuisance,” he said.

Residents who live close to the location argued the opposite suggesting that the sign would be a nuisance since the sign faces their property.

“From where their sign is positioned, we will be able to see it from our kitchen, and our second and third floors,” said Mitchell Higgins, who lives next to the site. “The sign is facing residential property in the back, not facing the Post Road.”

The couple also questioned the plan for the new lights in the plaza’s parking lot. The Higgins couple said that the lights were taller than the lights in the lot when the book shop occupied the space.

Commission chairman Ward French said that while the board understands the residents’ concerns about the lights, the board is only discussing the dimensions of the sign.

Potts said that he would present the idea of a horizontal sign to Amazon.

