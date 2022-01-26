Westport Architectural Review Board rejects Amazon Fresh signage

WESTPORT — Amazon was sent back to the drawing board Tuesday night after the Architectural Review Board rejected the company’s proposal for a green and white sign to hang above its new grocery store at 1076 Post Road East.
For months, the location was the target of much debate as town officials refused to confirm what the new grocery store would be. Last week, the Amazon Fresh was subtly confirmed when the company filed documents with the town applying to hang a sign, emblazoning the Amazon logo on the former Barnes and Noble location.