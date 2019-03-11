Weston woman charged with DUI

WESTPORT — A Weston woman was charged with a DUI in Westport, police said.

On March 11 around 12:30 a.m., an officer saw a car travel northbound on Main Street without headlights on. Police stopped the car near 38 Weston Road and identified the driver as 49-year-old Sara Boyd.

While speaking with Boyd, the officer smelled an odor of alcoholic beverage coming from her car and saw Boyd appeared under the influence, according to a police report. Police asked Boyd to perform standardized field sobriety tests, which she failed, police said.

Boyd was arrested and brought to Westport police headquarters, where a breath test found her to be above the legal limit, police said.

Boyd was charged with failure to display lights and operating under the influence of alcohol. She was released after posting $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on March 21.

