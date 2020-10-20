Weston superintendent to leave at end of school year

WESTON — Superintendent William Mckersie announced he will leave the district at the end of the school year.

“I have cherished every day serving the students, staff and families of this extraordinary school district,” Mckersie said in an email to parents Tuesday. “After what will have been a five-year run as Superintendent, I believe it is a good time to take on new leadership opportunities.”

He said he chose to make his decision known early in the school year to give the Board of Education plenty of time to find a new superintendent before July 1.

Prior to joining Weston, Mckersie served as Greenwich's superintendent from 2012 to 2016.

The Board of Education sent out a letter to parents thanking Mckersie for his dedication, professionalism and commitment to the Weston School District over the past five years.

“Dr. Mckersie leaves this district in incredibly capable and committed hands with an experienced team of administrators and staff that are the cornerstone of the Weston schools,” the letter said.

The board is in the process of finding the best candidate to lead the school district and will share the details of that in future emails, according to the letter.

“We look forward to completing this process expeditiously and will announce the results before the end of the school year,” the letter said.

The BOE said it will work alongside Mckersie, the administration and its staff to ensure the district stays on course to successfully navigate the current public health crisis, reopen schools and keep students and staff safe and healthy.

“We would like to wish Dr. Mckersie and his family well as he embarks on the next phase in his career,” the letter said.

Mckersie said he was excited to continue doing all he can this school year to guide the Weston school district to provide an education for each student characterized by intellectual rigor and compassion.

“Thank you for the support you provide to the schools and staff,” he wrote to families. “Weston stands out for the partnership evidenced daily between families and staff. Together, you make Weston an educational beacon.”

