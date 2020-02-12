Weston selectmen push for more collaboration in review of schools budget

WESTON — The Board of Selectmen discussed implementing a more collaborative budget process during a special meeting to review the Board of Education’s budget on Tuesday.

The discussion comes after a challenging budget process left the BOE to approve a $54 million budget that included a $175,000 cut that was not clearly outlined at the time. The approved budget is a 2.89 percent increase year-over-year and well below the 5.5 percent increase initially proposed by Superintendent William Mckersie.

“We did for the most part try to stay away from programs and classes,” BOE Chair Tony Pesco said. “This is not a solution. This is a way to get by into the year. Next year we will be faced with something similar.”

Pesco said the process highlighted a need for a long-term plan for the district.

Various line items in the BOE budget were reviewed for potential cost savings including transportation, technology and more. The Selectmen floated the idea of a more collaborative effort between the BOS, the BOE and the Board of Finance moving forward. This could include more budget guidance from the BOF earlier in the budget process to assist the BOE.

“Obviously our budgets are high and they tend to be running higher than the cost of living,” First Selectman Chris Spaulding said. “From my perspective that’s not a sustainable trajectory.”

The BOS plan to hold another meeting to further discuss the budget.

This story will be updated.

