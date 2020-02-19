Weston selectmen approve $13 million town budget

The Weston Board of Selectmen at a meeting on Tuesday. Taken Feb. 18, 2020 in Weston, Conn.

WESTON — The Board of Selectmen unanimously approved a $13,795,997 town budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year at its meeting Tuesday, a 2.55 percent hike increase over last year.

The majority of the increase is attributable to wage increases, medical insurance increases and greater retirement contributions. Another contributor to the increase was an uptick in the Transfer Station’s operating budget, which is expected to increase from $5,572 to $53,574. This would see garbage bag sticker fees increase from $2.50 to $5.50 and charges for bulk waste to increase slightly.

The approved budget will next go to the Board of Finance.

This story will be updated.

