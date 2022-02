WESTON — Masks will most likely no longer be required in Weston Public Schools once Gov. Ned Lamont’s school mask mandate is lifted Feb. 28.

Superintendent Lisa Wolak announced the district will switch to an optional mask policy, pending approval from the school board at the next meeting on Feb. 15. She said Weston will also receive guidance about masks from the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

“It is important that families understand that these preliminary recommendations are dependent on the repeal of the state wide mask mandate, the granting of our local school district to make this decision, and applicable guidance from public health officials,” Wolak said.

Lamont’s proposal to get rid of the statewide school mask mandate instead leaves individual municipalities’ superintendents and elected leaders to make the decision.

Weston will also revise their face covering policy to reflect the recommendation. Masks will still be worn on school buses due to federal requirements.

“At this time, my preliminary recommendations are based on the current trends of COVID in our local community,” Wolak added.

During the reporting period of Jan. 23 to Feb. 5, the town totaled 50 COVID-19 cases with a rate of 34.8 per 100,000 people, according to the state’s public health department. As of Feb. 10, only 12 staff members and students had positive cases or were in quarantine, according to the Weston Public Schools COVID Dashboard.

As of Feb. 3, 54 percent of the age group between 5 to 11 year olds are fully vaccinated. In the age group between 12 and 17, 90.4 percent of residents are vaccinated, according to the state’s COVID-19 database.

Wolak said Weston’s local postivity rates and percentage of children vaccinated are “important” data points that have been continuously monitored.

“I know that the community shares my hope that COVID rates continue on a downward trend and that there is no drastic change this spring,” Wolak said. “My recommendations may need to be revised once we receive information and guidance from the State of Connecticut and applicable public health officials.”

Wolak said that the district will continue the mitigating strategies of offering weekly testing to district students, update the district COVID-19 dashboard, make test kits and masks available for students and staff, and monitor the local positivity and vaccination rates.

The district is also continuing to partner with Griffin Hospital to offer vaccination clinics. The next clinic is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 22 at Weston Intermediate School. Families can register online.

“This has been a very difficult and challenging time for our community, especially our district children and staff,” Wolak added. “I promise to continue to update families and thank you for your patience.”

