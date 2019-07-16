Weston schools employed coach without permit, suit claims

WESTON — A lawsuit filed against the Weston Board of Education claims a high school basketball coach was employed without a valid coaching permit, leading to player injuries.

The suit, filed on behalf of a minor on July 9 in state Superior Court in Stamford, names the BOE as the sole defendant.

The lawsuit alleges on Dec. 10, 2018, at a practice for the freshmen boys basketball team, a teammate punched the plaintiff, a ninth-grader, in the mouth and caused physical and emotional harm. The man employed to coach the team, who was not named in the case, was the only coach present at the practice.

“At that time that employee did not hold a current, valid coaching permit from the State of Connecticut’s Department of Education,” the lawsuit says.

Weston’s BOE policy states athletic coaches must hold a permit; however, the suit claims the athletic director knew the coach did not have such a permit, yet allowed him to supervise the team.

According to Connecticut law, those issued coaching permits are required to “complete an initial training course regarding concussions and head injuries and must annually review current and relevant information regarding concussion and head injuries.”

“This agent of the defendant had a ministerial duty to employ a coach with a permit,” the lawsuit says, adding the athletic director’s breach of duties led to harm of the student.

The plaintiff is seeking $15,000 or more as a result of the incident.

Superintendent of Schools William McKersie was not available for comment.

