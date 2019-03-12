Weston schools fire busing manager, alleging fuel theft

WESTON — The transportation coordinator for Weston Public Schools has been fired following an investigation that revealed he was allegedly stealing fuel from the district.

In a Tuesday morning email to families and staff, Superintendent of Schools William McKersie said the district was immediately instituting a new system for managing bus transportation, in which routes would be coordinated by Marilyn Dietzman, of transportation company First Student, and interim special-education transportation coordinator Rachel Keneally.

A follow-up email revealed the reason for the sudden change was the termination of David Lustburg, who had been the transportation coordinator for the district.

“The investigation revealed that Mr. Lustberg, over a period of years, has repeatedly misappropriated fuel from the district. The matter has been reported to the Weston Police Department,” McKersie said.

Lustberg has also been removed from his role as coach of the Weston High School softball team, according to the email.

All questions and concerns regarding bus transportation should now be directed toward Dietzman at 203-454-1984 or marilyn.dietzman@firstgroup.com for buses 1-17 and 19-21; or Keneally at 203-258-7917 or rachelkeneally@westonps.org for buses 31-32 and vans.

“Please be assured that the new system is Weston-based and will provide efficient and effective transportation planning and communication,” McKersie said in the email.

Lewis Bray, human resourses director and internal counsel for Weston schools, said no additional information was available as the matter has been turned over to police.

“We are just starting our investigation of any criminal conduct,” Weston Police Chief Edwin Henion said, adding he could not comment further on an ongoing investigation.