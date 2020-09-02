Weston school board, teachers union reach agreement on school reopening

WESTON — The Weston Board of Education and Weston Teachers’ Association have reached an agreement on reopening schools Sept. 8.

“The Board of Education and the Administration have been committed to effective communication with the Association, the teachers it represents and the entire school community,” Douglas Pregman, president of the Weston Teachers’ Association, and Tony Pesco, BOE chair, said in a joint statement on Tuesday. “In reaching this agreement, we confirmed that good communication between and among the Board of Education, the Administration and the Association is essential to our ongoing collaboration on these important issues.”

Officials did not comment on what the agreement was or how it would affect the reopening.

The statement comes after school staff reported they were concerned with the district’s school reopening plan. In a BOE meeting on July 22, Superintendent William Mckersie said a poll of Weston’s staff elicited 239 responses with 135 employees reporting they had some reason to feel they can’t come back to work in a pandemic, while 104 said they didn’t have concerns.

“We, and the entire school community, have planned extensively for the reopening of schools,” the statement reads. “The Board and the Association join in our commitment to ensure that the Weston Public Schools have a healthy and safe opening for the new school year.”

Detailed information about the reopening plans are available at the Weston Public schools COVID-19 resource webpage. Weston is opening with a hybrid model, where students are in class in-person specific days of the week and learning from home the rest.

