Weston school board pushes school start date back after Tropical Storm Isaias

WESTON — The Board of Education unanimously voted to set Sept. 8 as the new first day of school for the district.

Superintendent William Mckersie said the five-day delay was needed to make up for time lost for several employees left without power after Tropical Storm Isaias.

“You’ve lost five or six, almost seven days of preparation time before school opening,” Mckersie said in a virtual special meeting Monday. “We need that time, and particularly we need that time to be ready for our teachers.”

Teachers will report on Aug. 31. and 10-month staff will report on Sep. 2.

“Everybody needs this week that we’re proposing,” Mckersie said. “It will line us up with many districts in the area anyways, and it will not push us too late into June.”

Teachers and administrators attempted to continue working despite the power loss, he said, but internet problems forced them to effectively work in isolation instead of their normal collaboration.

The new projected last day of school for students will now be June 16, 2021, with teachers final day expected to end June 17.

BOE Chair Tony Pesco said he received some emails from parents concerned about any further delay to students returning.

“But when I did explain about preparation time, the fact that it’s going to be difficult enough executing this, that losing a week is a big deal right now,” he said, “once you explain that, I think parents understood.”

Pesco said he believed the delay was necessary considering the challenges the district may face in the fall.

A fully revised 2020-21 school calendar is expected to be published in the coming days on the district’s site.

