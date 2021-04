WESTON — The second round of voting on the town’s budget will take place from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at Weston Town Hall.

Earlier this year, the town’s Board of Finance voted to approve a gross budget totaling $75,696,158. Town officials said, factoring about $3 million in expected revenue, the “net” budget is actually $72,630,379. The net budget represents 2.48 percent increase from the current one, and the gross budget represents 1.6 percent increase from the current one.

The mill rate will be 32.92 under the proposed budget, a 1.7 percent increase from the current one.

Voting began April 24, at the Annual Town Budget Meeting at Weston High School.

“Unfortunately, we did not have a quorum in attendance,” said Board of Finance chairman Steve Ezzes. At least 130 people are required at a town meeting to vote on the budget. Since there weren’t enough people, the process moved to machine voting, which began right after the town meeting last Saturday.

The voting will conclude this Saturday.

The key aspects of the fiscal year 21-22 budget include a proposed $14,077,481 for the Board of Selectman — a 2.67 percent increase over the current budget — and a proposed $55,070,090 for the Board of Education, which represents a 1.68 percent increase over the current fiscal year.

Ezzes characterized the budget process as “benign.”

“As the process progressed, incremental savings were found by both the Board of Education and the Board of Selectmen,” he said. “We were able to increase spending to address road improvements as well other physical improvements like sidewalks.”

One of the capital items that generated a lot of discussion during the budget process was $262,000 for camera-related expenses at the police department.

At the time, Police Chief Edwin Henion explained that departments are now required to equip each active officer with a body camera, as well as have operational cameras in police vehicles to be compliant with the state Police Accountability Bill passed last year.

The department is also looking at grants to help cover the costs.