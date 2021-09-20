Weston residents approve sale of 85 acres for open space

WESTON — Town residents voted overwhelmingly to approve the sale of the 85-acre Fromson Strassler property to Aspetuck Land Trust for $1,143,750. The sale will allow the trust to preserve the parcel of land forever as open space.

Weston residents voted 680-55 in favor of the sale, during a machine ballot vote that took place from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at Weston Town Hall. The acquisition of property will “go a long way” in helping the land trust create a 705-acre forest block on the Weston-Wilton border, said David Brant, executive director of the Aspetuck Land Trust.

“The property is heavily forested, with extensive wetlands, streams, boulder fields, steep slopes, ledge and rock outcrops that support a diverse array of wildlife including rare species of special concern,” Brant said. “This is a once in a generation opportunity to preserve a property of this size, by Fairfield County standards.”

The property is in the northern corner of Weston, next to Georgetown on the Wilton line. According to the land trust’s website, there has been discussion on what to do with the Fromson Strassler property in the past.

“Various proposals for residential, commercial and other uses on other parts of the property have been put forward but have failed for a number of reasons,” the site read.

Brant said the land trust — a nonprofit that aims to preserve and conserve open space, primarily in the towns of Easton, Weston, Fairfield and Westport — can now move forward with purchasing the land from Weston and “creating a nature preserve for people to enjoy.”

A large chunk of the purchase will be paid for using a $625,000 grant from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, and the balance of the funds were raised privately, Brant said.

Weston First Selectwoman Samantha Nestor applauded the approval of the sale.

“We are thrilled with the turnout and outcome,” she said. “The results make clear that when we work together for a common cause great things can happen. This sale demonstrates generational thinking and creates a true amenity that will be managed and owned by thoughtful stewards of the land, the Aspetuck Land Trust.”