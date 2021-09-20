Weston residents approve sale of 85 acres for open space

3
WESTON — Town residents voted overwhelmingly to approve the sale of the 85-acre Fromson Strassler property to Aspetuck Land Trust for $1,143,750. The sale will allow the trust to preserve the parcel of land forever as open space.
Weston residents voted 680-55 in favor of the sale, during a machine ballot vote that took place from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at Weston Town Hall. The acquisition of property will “go a long way” in helping the land trust create a 705-acre forest block on the Weston-Wilton border, said David Brant, executive director of the Aspetuck Land Trust.