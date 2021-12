WESTON — During a book signing for her first novel, Barbara Anne King, a third-generation Croatian-American, came across a woman who introduced her to another book about Croatians in the area.

King became captivated by the Croatian pioneers’ stories, and when she discovered her own relationship to the patriarchs of the colony and the apple industry, she could see a story forming.

“I felt a tug at my heartstrings and knew I had to tell their story,” she said.

Her second novel “The Apple King” became even more personal as she learned her great, great uncles’ roles in the creation of the “Apple Capital of the World.” It’s also gotten some critic recognition.

Recently, King was awarded the Connecticut Author Project Award for adult fiction, a contest sponsored by the Indie Author Project, for “The Apple King.”

“It came as a huge surprise,” King said. “I have to say it validates my writing I think. It has given me new motivation to write more books. It has really been a great thing.”

“The Apple King” is a World War I historical fiction that centers around family, fate, guilt and redemption as it follows a Croatian immigrant whose impulsive act has consequences decades later.

King’s book was submitted to the Library Journal, co-sponsors of the contest who conduct the initial round of vetting and pass the high quality titles to the judging committees.

Each book had to be indie-published, in an adult fiction or young adult fiction genre, written by a resident in that state and is available in either ePUB or PDF file.

Submissions were judged on grammar and syntax, plot and pacing, characterization, cultural sensitivity and general appeal and reader interest.

She said receiving this award is a credit to her writing.

King began writing when she started attending writing workshops at the Westport Library. At that time she said, she wanted to pen creative non-fiction, however the genre changed to fiction as she realized which stories she liked to write.

She published her first novel, “The California Immigrant,” in 2019 about a Croatian immigrant who emigrates from Yugoslavia to San Francisco at the turn of the 20th century. Almost immediately after, she got the idea for her second novel and began writing “The Apple King.”

Writing her second novel also gave her a chance to connect more with her past.

“I learned so much about my town. I learned so much about my family and I also learned so much about the apple industry,” she said.

One connection she found was that two men, who were pioneers in the apple industry, were actually responsible for bringing her grandmother over to the United States.

“I sort of knew some of the connections, but not about these two particular people and that my grandmother was brought over by one of them and lived for five years with the other one before she got married,” King said. “I had never heard about that.”

Within the Indie Author Project, winners of each of the state contests will be featured in a two-page spread in Library Journal’s Best of Books December issue and receive a cash award of $500. An Indie Author of the Year will also be selected by a panel of industry professionals from the state winners.

“I am deeply honored that this book which holds so much meaning for me has received this important recognition,” she said. “People in my hometown of Watsonville, California where the book is set share my joy.”

King recently published her third novel, “Where Flowers Grow.” The family sage is an inspirational story spanning 40 years during the last half of the 20th century. It follows a family determined to succeed in the face of mounting forces seeking to crush them at every turn.

