WESTON — The Weston school district will shift to a temporary remote learning model starting Monday until Jan. 6, school officials said.

“The Leadership Team has concluded after careful deliberations, and close listening to multiple staff, that the best way to maximize consistent and uninterrupted teaching and learning until the winter break is to have all students in remote mode,” Superintendent William Mckersie said in an email to parents Thursday.

Mckersie said although the district transmission rate of COVID-19 appears low, the increasing number of staff and students in quarantine has created a inconsistent and disruptive learning environment.

There were six students and two staff members with positive cases isolating, as of Thursday. There are 174 students and 19 staff members quarantining due to close contact, according to the district’s COVID dashboard.

Mckersie said temporary remote mode will be full school days for all students, except for the already designated early released days. School is not in session between Dec. 24 and Jan. 3.

He said school principals will also send out detailed information on the daily schedule.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, our goal has been to ensure health and safety, academic growth, and social emotional learning,” Mckersie said. “It is clear to the Leadership Team that a short-term shift to temporary remote mode as the pandemic intensifies around us is the wisest educational and health move.”

