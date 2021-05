WESTON — A local man is calling for changes within the police department and commission, as well as throughout the community, after he claims he was racially profiled.

Walter Simpson, who is a Black resident, spoke at Thursday’s Police Commission meeting, describing his experience of a white neighbor calling the police on him while he was checking his mail one day in 2019, and then the “unnecessary aggressive” behavior from the responding officer.

“I’m not against the police department. I’m not against the Weston police officers, I’m not against the Weston Police Commission,” Simpson said. “What I am against is racial bias 911 calls, racial bias policing.”

He said he was also troubled at how his complaint was treated by police officials.

Dozens of residents who spoke at the meeting expressed frustration at how it took 17 months for this incident to come to light, with some calling for the commissioners, especially Chairwoman Beth Gralnick, to resign and for the police chief to be fired.

Police Chief Ed Henion was not seen or heard from during Thursday’s meeting, which was held as a Zoom webinar attended by hundreds of people. Commissioners said Henion, who did not respond to Hearst Connecticut Media’s requests for comment, was present for the webinar.

Simpson is proposing adding a civilian police review panel to oversee complaints, community engagement training and a false alarm ordinance that would penalize people for making false 911 reports. He said all of these are directly connected to address his experience so it doesn’t happen again and “for the safety of all Black people” in town.

“Let’s take something that was so ugly and turn it into something that’s positive,” he said.

Some of the commissioners apologized to Simpson for what he experienced and said they would take his recommendations and all of the comments into consideration, though Gralnick said there were no plans to reopen the investigation and said the officer didn’t violate any policies or laws.

Some commissioners said they and the department are trying to improve policies and community interactions, as well as getting body cameras. Gralnick said they are improving their outreach to attract more diverse police officer candidates. The department has one Hispanic officer and a Korean officer on the force, but no Black officers.

“I recognize the need for major adjustments to policies and procedures so all residents feel safe,” Commissioner David Muller said.

More than 50 people spoke during the meeting, which lasted about 3 1/2 hours. It had to be rescheduled because so many people wanted to join the meeting on Tuesday after a letter to the editor appeared in Weston Today, describing Simpson’s experience and asking people to come out and support him, exceeding the commission’s usual 100-person Zoom cap.

“I’m really disgusted and upset,” said Toyin, a resident and mother of three Black sons. “I speak for fear of mothers who have Black boys in Weston.”

Many of those who spoke expressed “disgust” and “outrage” at what Simpson experienced. Others also shared their own experiences in town, including being hesitant about going out for a run on the street and having the police called on them when they have relatives visiting.

“I don’t know Walter Simpson, but I also know him at the same time,” resident Jaya Kolipaka said.

“It’s disheartening to see the response from all of you,” she told the commission.

The incident

During the meeting, Simpson and his neighbors described how they usually wait by the mailboxes at the end of their road for their children to get off the school bus.

One day in November 2019, Simpson arrived there first and was checking his mail when a white woman called 911 and reported a suspicious man, Simpson and neighbors said during the meeting. A police officer arrived while Simpson was waiting for his daughter and confronted him, questioning if Simpson lived there, he said.

“For me, his hand was a little too close to his gun,” Simpson said Thursday.

He and others at the meeting said the officer only backed down when his white neighbor intervened and addressed Simpson by name.

Simpson said he went to the police department the next day and spoke with the chief, who helped him get the 911 recording. Simpson said at Thursday’s meeting that he assumed his verbal complaint would be investigated and was surprised to learn eight months later when he shared his experience during a community call that no investigation was actually completed because a written complaint hadn’t been filed.

He recounted at the meeting how he received a notice six months later that his complaint had been closed, though his neighbors, who were listed as his witnesses, said they were never contacted by the police department.

Simpson said he had also spoken with the commission and police officials about the incident, but said while initial exchanges were pleasant, Gralnick ultimately said the incident only lasted five minutes and the officer isn’t the “warm and fuzzy” type. Simpson said she told him that since the officer broke no laws or policies, the commission was in agreement nothing more needed to be done.

During Thursday’s meeting, Simpson said he wasn’t injured, but questioned if it had to escalate to violence for the commission to take his complaint seriously.

“Did I have to get shot first for the chair of the board of police to realize how dismissive and insensitive her comments were?” he asked.

He now thinks about when it’s safest for him to get his mail and whether he should drive to his mailbox or walk, as well as whether he should go alone or ensure his wife and young daughters are with him.

“A Black person shouldn’t be shot or killed before a complaint against an officer is taken seriously,” Simpson said.

During Thursday’s meeting, Commissioner Peter Ottomano said the chief made Simpson’s complaint his “No. 1 priority” after that initial meeting, listening to the 911 call and then provided the recording and discussed it with Simpson.

He said the chief told the commission he believed Simpson was satisfied with the explanation and the matter was resolved.

Ottomano said the officer who responded reached out to tell the 911 caller after the incident “how badly mistaken” she was and Simpson did nothing wrong. He also said dispatch had sent two cars when the call came in, but the responding officer realized nothing was wrong and called off the second car “first thing.”

Gralnick said the investigation was delayed because the written complaint was filed over the summer when the chief and responding officer had COVID-19, which impeded the probe.

Several commissioners also said a verbal complaint is recognized as a formal complaint under the policy and would look into what happened.

“I apologize on behalf of the police commission for the distress this incident caused you and your family,” Gralnick told Simpson during the meeting.

Proposed reform

Simpson is proposing the town establish initiatives, which he believes will address the 911 call, the interaction with the officer and how his complaint was handled.

He said creating a false-alarm ordinance will encourage people to call 911 only with true emergencies and discourage racially bias calls.

The second initiative would establish a community engagement program so the community and police officers can better understand each other through training and workshops. This could cover implicit bias training and deescalation, he said. It would also provide residents with insight into how officers approach situations.

Simpson said he hopes that program would foster healthy and safe relationships between the department and community.

The third would be to appoint a civilian review panel that was not affiliated with the department to oversee complaints made about the police and add impartial oversight.

Commissioners said they are residents elected to their post and already serve that role.

But the Simpsons and residents who spoke Thursday questioned how a board who hires the officers could be impartial when this complaint lingered as long as it did. Residents also questioned that the investigation was done by the supervisor who works with the officer and not an outside party.

“Something clearly fell through the cracks,” said Aria Simpson, Walter wife. “There is still something broken. Until it’s fixed, an impartial group that looks at something objectively is still a priority.”

Another concern was that the commission was comprised of older white men and women. Muller encouraged others to run and agreed the commission and all elected boards need to be more diverse in age and race to better reflect those who live in Weston.

Tom Barcello, a Weston resident who is also a police captain in Stamford, supported Simpson’s proposals. He said the false-alarm ordinance could be difficult because of how many calls come in, but said Stamford has already launched a community engagement program and he said the independent review board made sense.

The Diversity Equity and Inclusion Advisory Committee plans to discuss Simpson’s proposals at its next meeting and formally bring them before the Board of Selectmen.

Other residents and civil liberties organizations also supported his recommendations.

Representatives from the Anti-Defamation League and the NAACP offered to hold training for government leaders to address implicit biases.

“The leadership in town needs diversity training,” said Brenda Penn-Williams, president of the Norwalk NAACP chapter, adding this wasn’t the first instance of racism in town. “I’ve come down with things happening at the high school and didn’t like the results.”

Stanley Okoro, a Black resident, said he too has to stay vigilant when he gets his mail, collecting it only when returning home, never when he’s leaving.

“Weston isn’t inherently racist, just like America isn’t inherently racist, but there are inherent biases in our structures that need to be confronted,” he said.

Rev. Bernard Wilson said he’s proud of the Weston Police Department, having served as the police chaplain for 15 years.

“I know how hard they work to ensure people are treated with decency and respect,” he said.

As an African American man, he said he’s also keenly aware of the tension between police officers and the Black community and how encounters with Black men can “turn quickly and unfortunately deadly.”

He said the community and police department needed to come together, listen to each other and acknowledge mistakes so they could repair the racial tension in the country and town.

“It is my prayer we leave this meeting, determined to make our community not just better but a model for other communities,” Wilson said.