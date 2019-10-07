Weston goes western at annual barbecue

WESTPORT — A down-home western theme brought lots of smiles to Lachat Town Farm Saturday evening with the second annual Hoedown Barn Dance & BBQ Fundraiser.

“The idea is to sort of have something for all ages,” said Carol Baldwin, president of the Friends of Lachat Town Farm, “something where we can involve everyone and have fun.”

It was a cool and clear evening at the farm, with early autumn sunlight casting long shadow across the hill and field.

The music of the Nyack, N.Y.-based jug band ensemble The Flying Fingers filled the air. There was catered barbecue, drinks, a large bonfire, and a variety of family games and crafts.

“We are a grassroots totally volunteer-run town farm initiative,” Baldwin said, noting that this — the largest fundraiser of the year — was primary to helping Lachat maintain.

“This is the main way we stay afloat,” she said.