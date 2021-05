WESTON — First Selectman Christopher Spaulding announced he will not seek a third term in the office.

Spaulding, a Democrat, said he decided not to run in November’s election because he wants to spend more time with his family.

“My daughter is going to be a senior (this fall),” he said. “We’re going through college preparation and visits. My son is two years behind.”

He said he wants to spend time with them before they leave home for college, and having a career in local politics makes that difficult.

“I’ve always been a super family kind of guy, where I want to make sure I’m as available to everybody as possible,” Spaulding said. “(But) If I get a call from the police chief during dinner, I’m taking a call from the police chief during dinner. If there’s a power outage that lasts six days, I’m dealing with that.”

He said, to his knowledge, no one else has thrown their hat in the ring to run for the post.

Previous to being First Selectman, Spaulding served as a selectman, and on the town’s conservation commission, as well as the Children and Youth Commission. He said he ran for first selectman because he saw things in Weston that he wanted to fix.

“I saw a lot of little inefficiencies because we were doing things the way they had always been done,” he said.

Spaulding’s efforts in town are appreciated by many, including his fellow Democrats, said Ilene Richardson, vice chair of the Weston Democratic Town Committee.

“We thank Chris for his dedicated service to our town and for focusing on delivering what Weston residents asked for, such as leading initiatives to secure grant money for the Weston sidewalks, creating our town Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, and keeping our budgets low,” she said. “We wish him well as he enjoys some much-deserved time with his family.”

Weston Republican Town Committee Chairman Matt Carrothers said residents are looking to the next election.

“As the citizens of Weston look to build a bright future for our town, they’re seeking a true leader as first selectman,” he said, adding there are three main areas the ideal candidate will focus on.

Carrothers said this includes “common sense budgeting, taxing and spending that prioritizes Weston families and our town’s fiscal standing.”

The candidate should also “fight to keep local control of Weston’s planning and zoning decisions” and support the town’s police, firefighters, emergency medical services and 911 dispatchers, he said.