Weston first selectman declares state of emergency

Weston First Selectman Chris Spaulding speaks to the audience about the proposed town operating budget for fiscal year 2019-20 at the Feb. 11 Board of Selectmen meeting. Weston First Selectman Chris Spaulding speaks to the audience about the proposed town operating budget for fiscal year 2019-20 at the Feb. 11 Board of Selectmen meeting. Photo: Nicole Zappone / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Nicole Zappone / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 70 Caption Close Weston first selectman declares state of emergency 1 / 70 Back to Gallery

WESTON — With growing concerns of the coronavirus, First Selectman Chris Spaulding declared a “local civil preparedness emergencey” on Monday.

The announcement also comes as the Weston Racquet Club announced its closure due one member testing positive for COVID-19. The club will remain closed until further notice and make-ups for regularly scheduled programs will be provided once it re-opens, according to the organization’s site.

“The infected member informed us that their last visit to that their last visit to the club was on Tuesday evening, March 10,” it reads on the club’s site. “Thankfully, during this time the club had already implemented additional intensive cleaning protocols throughout the facility.”

In neighboring town Westport, First Selectman Jim Marpe has also announced a state of emergency after the town confirmed 20 new cases of COVID-19 out of 31 tests performed.

This story will be updated.