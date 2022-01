WESTON — After Miami art week’s two-year hiatus, local artist Jesse Nusbaum returned to Art Basel Miami’s Red Dot venue last month to unveil two of his latest sculptures — and walked away with the best sculpture award.

Nusbaum’s two newest sculptures “The Black Panther” and the “Spanish Fighting Bull,” helped Zenith Art and Fashion, the art gallery he represented, overtake more than 70 other galleries to win Red Dot’s 2021 Best Sculpture Award.

Nusbaum, 32 of Weston, said attending the event was a source of “inspiration.”

“It’s an incredible feeling. I was proud to represent my gallery and to play a role in our recognition at Red Dot this year,” Nusbaum said. “It was equally exciting to unveil my new artwork as well as to view the other artists that were showing not only in my gallery, but in the venue as a whole.”

“Red Dot is my favorite place to exhibit during Miami Art Week. The energy emanating from the artwork on this stage is palpable,” Nusbaum said. “It’s very fulfilling to speak to other like-minded creatives and it brings a sense of inspiration when you’re able to pick the minds of these other artists.”

During Miami Art Week, nearly 253 international galleries from more than 36 countries presented artwork from paintings and sculptures to photography and digital works.

Nusbaum said more than 60,000 visitors descended on the Miami Beach Convention Center over the three days.

He said he got the idea for the black panther sculpture from appreciating the “majestic” nature of the animal. He said the contrast of the jet black and the bright way in which their yellow eyes light up was something that he wanted to capture.

“I’ve always believed the creative energy used throughout the artistic process is forever harnessed within that piece,” Nusbaum said. “The finished product cements an immortalized connection between the artist and the artwork.”

Nusbaum said the “Spanish Fighting Bull” was a “statement” piece. He said he knew the life-size bull head would ironically turn heads and if he could get people to come into his gallery with that, then more eyes would be on the black panther.

Carla Cid De Diego, owner of Zenith Art and Fashion who has been working with Nusbaum since 2017, said his work is very intricate with “thousands” of details.

“He creates contemporary sculptures that are classic in form and function. Even though he is so young, Jesse follows the old school for sculpting his animals. You don’t find that style of work anymore,” Diego said. “Jesse brings a breath of fresh air to the art world. He is a visionary and is always willing to take on any challenge with a will and a desire to grow as an artist and professional.”

Nusbaum’s passion for art came very early. He said he could remember drawing, painting and making sculptures when he was 4. Even at an early age, he realized that art came easier to him than others. After winning the Best Sculptor Award at Weston High School as a junior and senior, he attended Muhlenberg College originally planning on going to law school and joining his dad’s law practice in Westport.

Although he attended law school for several months, he decided to pursue his passion for sculpting.

Nusbaum opened a studio in Weston in 2013, where in addition to creating sculptures, he conducts private lessons to adults and mentors artists in navigating the art world..

“I’m very drawn to three-dimensional sculptures,” Nusbaum said. “With three-dimensional sculptures I’m able to draw out the realness on the entire surface area of the piece, where in painting you’re limited to the flat two-dimensional piece. I can hit angles and create detail in all angles.”

Nusbuam said he also really enjoys using his hands while creating artwork. He said it’s a more intimate relationship with the artwork and artist.

“I’ve always felt more connected with the artwork that I’m creating when I’m using my hand rather then let’s say using a paint brush,” he said.

Nusbaum, as a part of the Zenith Art and Fashion art gallery, won two awards in 2018 at the Red Dot Art Basel venue, including the Spotlight Award, given to the top five galleries at Red Dot, as well as the Best New Exhibitor.

In 2019, Nusbaum was published in “100 Artists of the Future” by Contemporary Art Curator Magazine, as well as World Wide Art Books “Important Artists of the Future,” and in “International Contemporary Masters.”

The next year, he won the Artist of the Future award from Contemporary Art Curator Magazine, which honors the most talented artists who will most likely shape the future of the art world and showcases the distinct voices of a new generation of artists.

Nusbaum said being a part of Zenith Art and Fashion’s effort to win Best Sculpture last month is further validation of his talent and choosing to go into the art world.

“It’s just validating the notion to stay the course and keep creating and keep envisioning,” Nusbaum said. “I know that my hard work is getting recognized and it’s just motivating going forward.”

“I want to continue to create and continue to inspire and continue to evoke emotion out of my audience,” he added.

