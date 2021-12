WESTON — The town is implementing a number of mitigation measures and altering its services in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

In-person business is by appointment only for town hall, the town hall portables and the Jarvis building for parks and recreation. The town clerk and tax collector will continue to see people without appointments but the town clerk will limit it to three patrons at a time. These precautions will be in place until further notice, the town said.

People visiting the building department will enter and exit through the doorway attached to the building department unless considerations are needed under the Americans with Disabilities Act. This will be in effect until further notice, according to the announcement.

The changes are due to a recent rise in COVID cases, according to an announcement on the town’s website this week.

Weston reported 75 cases between Dec. 5 and 18, for a positivity rate of 52.3 cases per 100,000 people, according to state data as of Thursday morning.

“Our team will provide services without interruption to the town,” according to the town’s announcement. “We ask that you please cooperate and do your part to help stop the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant.”

Masks will continue to be required in all municipal buildings.

Town employees will ensure that the website is fully operational for most services.

Home inspections will be done remotely when feasible until further notice.

Visitation to the senior center is halted and programming will move from in-person to virtual when feasible. Dial-A-Ride will continue for medical appointments. These precautions will be in effect through Jan. 18, the town said.

The library canceled in-person programs, but will reschedule the ones that can be held virtually, the library announced Wednesday.

It will be open for browsing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m to 8 p.m. on Wednesday , 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The curbside service is still available, the library said Wednesday.

Masks must be worn in the library at all times. Two conference rooms are still available though limited to two people who must be six feet apart. Limited individual seating will also be available throughout the building. Groups are not allowed to meet at this time, the library said.

These measures were adopted in consultation with both the Aspetuck Health District (formerly Westport Weston Health District) and the local employees union, according to the post.

“We will continue to review these strategies and communicate any changes,” the town said.